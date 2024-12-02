Kompli-Global, Yoti to tackle fraudsters and money launderers with verified identities

Kompli-Global recently launched a remote corporate onboarding platform called Kompli-QED that combines its proprietary solutions alongside services from third party providers. Yoti is the latest to add its expertise into the platform.

Yoti verifies the identity of everyone, authenticates a trusted identity document, and verifies it is presented by the live human being to whom it belongs. An individual is asked to capture an image of a government-issued photo identity document such as a passport, driving licence or national identity card, and take a ‘selfie’. Technology and human agents conduct comparison analysis to confirm that the ‘selfie’ is the same person as the photo on the ID document. It also verifies that it is an image of a real person in front of a camera, not a spoof through an automated bot, mask, or photo.

The system then checks the integrity of the security features on the document to ensure it is an authentic and unexpired document. Kompli-Global then retains the image of both the ID document and the ‘selfie’ for audit and future remediation purposes.