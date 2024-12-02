Kompli-Global gets the Hellios trusted seal of approval

Hellios’ FSQS (Financial Services Qualification System) is a community of financial institutions including banks, building societies, insurance companies, and investment services that has agreed on a single standard for collecting the increasing amount and complexity of third-party information needed to demonstrate compliance to regulators, internal policies, and governance controls.

The FSQS accreditation mark awarded to Kompli-Global, is highly valued by purchasers in financial industry, according to the official press release. It opens access to financial institutions, reducing the time needed for them to qualify new suppliers or renew contracts. Hellios is a supplier information and risk management company. The organisation collects, validates, and monitors supplier information provided by relevant vendors. All certified suppliers must be invited and cannot apply for the certification.