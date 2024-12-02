Kompli-Global, Crucial Compliance to help gaming operators act responsibly

The regtech offers player ‘Source of Wealth’ reports to large gaming operators, having recently launched Kompli-SecureMeet, an automated player interview and recording service. Kompli-SecureMeet enables gaming operators to discretely communicate with their clients to support the player experience, plus adding a tool to the social responsibility arsenal.

Kompli-Global uses digital technologies to reveal suppressed adverse information, facilitating regulatory compliance. It has an advisory community present in 66 countries covering 158 regions.