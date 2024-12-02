Kompli-Global, ComplyAdvantage form regtech alliance

Kompli-Global has just launched a remote corporate onboarding platform called Kompli-QED that combines its own proprietary solutions alongside services from third party providers. As part of the alliance, ComplyAdvantage supports the new platform with real time Sanctions and PEP screening against global enforcement watchlists. Furthermore, the company also shares Kompli-Global’s approach of using Augmented Intelligence (AI) to fight money launderers.

The Kompli-QED platform has been built by analysts for analysts and the newly formed partnership with ComplyAdvantage recognises the need for automation and ‘is bad news for both existing and potential fraudsters and money launderers’ according to the official press release.