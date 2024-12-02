KogoPAY, iDenfy expand partnership to provide streamlined digital identity verification

According to the press release, the partnership with iDenfy allows KogoPAY to create a secure and safe payment system with high-level identity verification tools. Instead of using a simple PIN, iDenfy uses the latest artificial intelligence and biometric technologies to build a trusted environment while reducing onboarding costs.

Furthermore, iDenfy reduces fraud to create smoother workflows and profitability opportunities by helping businesses of all sizes comply with anti-money laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), and electronic identity verification (eIDV) requirements.

KogoPAY enables consumers to send and receive money in multiple currencies, either locally or worldwide. Besides, the app uses QR codes to allow consumers to pay merchants, donate to charity, or become involved in community projects.