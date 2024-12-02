KOGER unveils its Suspicious Activity Monitoring solution

PR Newswire reports that KOGER SAM will serve as a financial services solution for the retail, as well as for alternatives markets. The solution offers full scalability when dealing with large datasets, and it also leverages business logic and intelligent systems in order to pre-empt issues and warn users that breaches are about to occur in real time.

KOGER SAM provides an API-first data transformation tool that enables seamless integration with existing legacy technologies, is fully user-configurable, and can be used out of the box with preset jurisdictional-specific rules, or tailored to a company's specific business model.