KnowBe4 releases security training in 26 languages

The released languages include Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Hebrew, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Mandarin, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Swedish, Polish, Finnish, Hungarian, Norwegian, Arabic and multiple dialects of key languages.

KnowBe4 revealed new features like EZXploit, USB Drive and GEO-location. The program provides an approach that integrates baseline testing using mock attacks, engaging web-based training and continuous assessment through simulated phishing, vishing or smishing attacks to build a more resilient and secure organization.

KnowBe4 also provides ‘double-random’ message delivery with hundreds of realistic phishing messages, spread over time. Every employee receives a different phishing email at a different time, eliminating the ‘prairie dog’ effect. Automated phishing campaigns with unlimited usage and community templates help keep IT efforts current.