KnowBe4 introduces two initiatives to strengthen organisational security culture

These are called the Security Awareness Proficiency Assessment and the Security Culture Survey. The first initiative aims to assess users’ susceptibility to cyberattacks, and more specifically, their susceptibility to the cybersecurity needs of each organisation. The Security Culture Survey measures the sentiments of an organisation’s users towards security within their organisation.

The assessment and survey can be used to monitor over time how successful a security awareness training program increases users’ security knowledge and sentiment toward a security-aware culture. This will help security pros measure what users know and how much they care when it comes to applying awareness training, so they can continue to manage and build a mature security awareness program.