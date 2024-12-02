Know Your Customer selected by CapBridge for retail digital onboarding

As part of the agreement, the regtech provider Know Your Customer will be powering the private investment platform’s digital onboarding process for all investors. CapBridge received approval from its regulator to extend private equity access to retail investors, thus it lower the barriers of private equity investing for Singapore investors, and it broad the liquidity pool for companies on the global private markets platform.

Know Your Customer provides digital solutions for AML and KYC compliance to financial institutions and regulated organisations around the world. Capbridge is backed by Singapore Exchange and operates a global investment syndication platform for private opportunities focussing on mid-to-late stage growth companies. Via the partnership, CapBridge’s newly designed onboarding process leverages Know Your Customer’s expertise in mobile digital solutions for ID verification and document collection, which is directly linked with Know Your Customer’s end-to-end verification and management platform.