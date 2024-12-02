Know Your Customer, Refinitiv to integrate World-Check data in AML and KYC solution

The reason behind this partnership is to integrate Refinitiv’s World-Check risk intelligence data into Know Your Customer’s client onboarding solutions. The collaboration will allow clients around the world to leverage both Refinitiv’s and Know Your Customer’s solutions through one integrated interface for efficiency and effectiveness during client onboarding and throughout the client relationship. Compliance professionals will be able to access Refinitiv’s financial crime information in World-Check from within the Know Your Customer platform.

Know Your Customer provides next generation digital onboarding solutions to financial institutions and fintech organisations around the world. The company specialises in corporate KYC automation technology through live connections to company registries, and it offers an end-to-end case management solution to centralise the pillars of client onboarding, including document collection, data extraction and assessment, ongoing monitoring, and reporting. Refinitiv is a provider of financial markets data and infrastructure, and it offers comprehensive, information to help customers manage regulatory compliance, enterprise risk, and financial crime. Its products include World-Check, Qual-ID, and its recently expanded Enhanced Due Diligence service.