Know Your Customer partners with JETCO



Through this collaboration, financial institutions can leverage Know Your Customer’s real-time connectivity to Hong Kong Companies Registry and Inland Revenue Department through JETCO’s platform. This allows them to request and access insightful commercial data, facilitating faster and simplified Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) processes for an overall improved customer experience.













JETCO is a bank consortium that provides fintech solutions to banking industries across Hong Kong and Macau. Through the JETCO CDI Portal, banks, data consumers, and data providers can onboard to the Commercial Data Interchange (CDI), a financial data infrastructure launched by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).

The partnership’s objective

According to Know Your Customer’s officials, their organisation is committed to increasing the financial inclusion of SME customers in Hong Kong. The company’s collaboration with JETCO enables banks to deploy its live registry connector via a single API in a decreased amount of time, therefore accelerating business verification and SME onboarding for multiple use cases. Some of them include bank account opening, loan approvals, and supply chain management.



Moreover, representatives from JETCO stated that the partnership allows their company to extend its offering on its CDI Portal solution by presenting commercial data from Know Your Customer. Through this, banks can access the official company documents and shareholder data of SME and corporate customers in a more simplified and convenient manner.





Previous developments from Know Your Customer