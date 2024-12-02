Key benefits of integrating these solutions

Sumsub will incorporate thorough KYC, KYB, and transaction monitoring solutions into Klickl, upgrading monitoring capabilities and risk evaluation. The main perks include:

Improving efficiency: automated digital verification processes guarantee Klickl users a swift and secure verification experience, speeding up transactions and helping overall service efficiency.

Cost optimisation: Sumsub's integrated solution simplifies coordination with various providers, cutting down on complexities and costs to maximise cost-effectiveness.

Authenticity and accuracy: through connections to multiple data sources, Sumsub's API delivers thorough and precise verification outcomes.

Fraud prevention: with its embedded fraud detection system, the platform lowers the risk of illicit activities, safeguarding both the platform and its users.

With digital asset regulations becoming stricter, ensuring compliance is important for financial service providers. By teaming up with Sumsub, Klickl can guarantee compliance and ensure the security of user assets and data.

Representatives from Sumsub stated that they are excited to support Klickl in establishing a compliant crypto ecosystem. This partnership will also aid Sumsub's expansion in the Middle East, nurturing a secure and inclusive global Web3 financial environment.

Sumsub other partnerships

Sumsub, a global full-cycle verification platform, revealed in July 2024, a series of strategic partnerships in Southeast Asia: Nexus Technologies, PT Secure Pasifik Teknologi, and Spectrum Edge.

Through these collaborations, Sumsub seeks to broaden the reach of its verification solutions in crucial Southeast Asian markets. This effort allows local businesses to use Sumsub's technology effectively to meet compliance requirements and address the ever-changing issues of fraud and identity theft.

Sumsub offers its partners a thorough verification platform that includes KYC, KYB, Transaction Monitoring, and Fraud Prevention solutions for a range of industries such as fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, ecommerce, and gaming.