Klever chooses Jumio for KYC and AML compliance

The forthcoming Klever Exchange is designed to provide users with a simple cryptocurrency trading experience with speed, security, and low fees, according to the announcement. It uses a proprietary security software architecture based on encryption techniques to keep its wallet secure. Jumio’s biometric technology will be used in KYC registration and user authentication.

Jumio supports more than 3,500 different ID documents from more than 200 countries and regions, giving Klever Exchange global coverage. Klever now has 3 million users worldwide, who can either store their crypto assets in the company’s digital wallet, or the Klever Exchange for trading.