KJM endorses IDVerse to tackle concerns over minor protection

As per the official press release, this endorsement comes during a concerning statistics from the Javelin Report, which underscores the critical importance of safeguarding children online. With 54% of households not monitoring or restricting their children's online activity, the risk of exposure to harmful content is significantly heightened. KJM’s endorsement of IDVerse is marked as an important step towards robust and comprehensive solutions for protecting minors online.





KJM, as the central oversight body for youth media protection in Germany, plays a role in evaluating and endorsing effective age verification and protection systems. Comprised of experts from federal and state media authorities, KJM ensures that digital content adheres to stringent youth protection regulations. According to the press release, the organisation's endorsement is a significant mark of credibility and reliability for solutions like IDVerse.











Collaborative efforts for minor safety online

The Javelin Report, a comprehensive study on online safety, reveals that more than half of households do not monitor their children's online activities, leading to increased risks of identity fraud and exposure to inappropriate content. The lack of oversight amplifies the need for advanced technological solutions.





IDVerse’s advanced age verification technology offers a proactive defense against online threats, ensuring that minors are protected from identity fraud and inappropriate content. This endorsement is particularly valuable for the iGaming market, where preventing underage gambling is a critical concern.





The endorsement of IDVerse by KJM sets a precedent for future initiatives aimed at enhancing minor protection and safeguarding children from age-restricted or inappropriate content. It underscores the importance of collaboration between regulatory bodies and industry leaders in addressing the evolving challenges of the digital landscape.