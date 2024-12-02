Kiwis are aware of cybercrime but are confident with their online security



According to a research conducted by Symantec, 83% of New Zealanders worry that they may become the victim of online crime, and 65% believe that their credit card was more likely to be compromised online than stolen from their wallet.

Online crime affected about 856,000 Kiwis users in 2015, losing USD 257 million, or about USD 300 a person.

Kiwis say they are prepared to combat such crime, with 70% of respondents saying they had excellent or above average online security. However, just 45% always used a password of over eight letters that mixed letters, numbers and symbols.

Even with secure passwords, over half of respondents shared passwords between accounts, meaning if one was compromised others could easily follow. More than a third shared their banking passwords with friends and family.

Women were 8% more likely than men to share their passwords with others. Millennials were the most likely group to experience online crime, but 37% of them assumed they were not interesting enough to be a target.