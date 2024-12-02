KitKat unveils Australia's first Facebook live shopping experience

The new feature allows livestream viewers to make direct purchases by typing prescribed #keywords in the livestream comment box. This automatically triggers a notification within Messenger to direct users to purchase online.

The Live from the Kitkat Chocolatory experience showcased chocolate creations, product demos, special guests, and limited-time offers. The head of marketing confectionery of Nestle mentioned that the shoppable live stream is one of many ecommerce solutions the company has been working with Facebook on which align with platform behaviour and build useful customer experiences.