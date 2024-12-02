Kinguin integrates Shufti Pro's KYC solutions

Integrating Shufti Pro’s KYC solution into the Kinguin marketplace verifies the identity of customers in real-time during the purchasing process. The integration will increase safety for over 14 million Kinguin customers looking to buy any of the 95,000 unique digital products that can be found on the Kinguin Marketplace.

Shufti Pro will cater to the IDV needs of the Kinguin Marketplace and help Kinguin reduce fraud on specific purchases. By implementing this extra layer of security on certain items and goods, Kinguin will be able to build upon its industry leading track record when it comes to customer safety and fraud prevention.









Kinguin’s efforts in fighting fraud

Kinguin has always prioritised customer safety when it comes to making purchases through their digital marketplace. Between September 2021, and August 2022, the company was able to record one of low fraud scores (0.14% on all purchases) since the marketplace opened in 2013, with gaming products also registering low fraud rates in all purchase categories (0.06%).

Kinguin has also been able to increase customer satisfaction, reduce the volume of necessary refunds (by 27%) and also lower its customer complaint ratio across all purchases (to 0.34%), where each complaint is reviewed by the Kinguin customer support team, to ensure each customer receives a proper solution. By integrating Shufti Pro as another security layer later this year, Kinguin is taking their customer security to the next level in an effort to become one of the safest gaming marketplace.

The digital marketplace’s officials stated that they’re happy to have one of the lowest fraud rates of any gaming marketplace globally and they are always searching for new solutions to improve the safety of customers. Shufti Pro provided an effective KYC solution, allowing them to streamline the customer’s experience on the Kinguin Marketplace, ensuring purchases are secure and convenient.





More on Kinguin

Kinguin is the pioneering digital marketplace with a vision to be one of the most open digital entertainment playground where everyone plays. Established in 2013, it is known for the digital trading platform Kinguin.net. The global video games marketplace, with more than 14 million registered users, offers over 95,000 unique digital products, from video games to computer software and service, ending on NFTs.

