Keypasco is now patented in China

Keypasco offers a multi-factor authentication solution for online services, such as internet content providers within internet banking, ecommerce, online gaming, mobile payments, e-government and more.

The company has filed patent applications in all major countries, with China being the fifth country to grant Keypasco with the patent on the core technology.The patents are now approved in Taiwan, Korea, Japan, US and China.

The patented core technology with device authentication in a two-channel structure is already implemented in Keypasco products, which mitigates phishing, man-in-the-middle, man-in-the-browser, and more.

Keypasco serves the digital and mobility market since 2010.