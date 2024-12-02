Keyo's biometric tech is compatible with Amazon's palm scanning system

Keyo has offices in Silicon Valley, Chicago, and Mexico, and it has been developing palm recognition devices since 2015. The startup mentioned that its tech is compatible with Amazon’s ‘Hand Wave’ tech.; interest which ‘points to opportunities on the horizon’, as reported by Find Biometrics.

Amazon is exploring a system that would link retail store customers’ palm biometrics to their registered payment cards. Thus, customers will be enabled to make purchases with no need for a payment card, cash, or any other kind of hardware. The company’s palm scanning devices could be used for retail store transactions, access control, airport screening, and even to replace driver’s licenses, among other applications.