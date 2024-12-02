Keyo to offer biometric payment solution to retailers

Using the biometric technology of PalmSecure, Keyo seeks to help retailers in reducing transaction fees and fraud, while eliminating physical cards, keys and tickets, and reducing time spent in checkout lines.

Fujitsu PalmSecure biometric palm vein sensors use a near infrared light to capture a user’s palm vein pattern, generating a unique biometric template that is matched against the palm vein patterns of pre-registered users.

Fujitsu’s biometric solutions, PalmSecure sensors and PalmSecure for SSO (single sign-on), only recognise the palm vein pattern if blood is actively flowing within the individual’s veins, in order to tackle fraud. This vascular pattern recognition technology aims to provide reliable authentication.

Keyo’s proprietary payment terminal allows shoppers to pay in stores with a touchless scan of their palm. The company aims to boost the payment convenience and security, by also addressing consumer data privacy.