Kernolab partners with Ondato for KYC compliance capabilities





The partnership comes as Kernolab prepares to make inroads in the marketplaces vertical, where merchant onboarding is reliant on smooth KYC and compliance checks. Kernolab can now offer business clients and end users an embedded finance solution with a fully integrated KYC compliance platform built in, unlocking revenue opportunities.

Ondato for its part is getting an important test case in which it can challenge, refine, and expand its KYC compliance platform.

Platforms will succeed by offering end-users a trustworthy and secure experience but also by making it easy for service providers to put their hats in the ring. The new Ondato OS defines a new technology category that integrates all the KYC, KYB, and AML tools and services needed by online businesses to onboard customers safely, provide a deep level of monitoring and due diligence, and stay up to date with clients’ lifecycle management.

As one of the biggest challenges for businesses like marketplaces is onboarding and verifying new customers as well as staying compliant over time and across geographies, Ondato can provide not just flexibility and agility with these processes, but also security and validation.