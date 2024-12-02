Kenya Commercial Bank wins contract for biometric scheme

KCB will take charge of implementing the “Inua Jamii” card social protection scheme, which will transfer some USD 328 million for the initial 400,000 beneficiaries.

The Labour Ministry has launched a biometric registration programme with recipients given unique identification numbers for the programme linked to their fingerprints. KCB will receive the data and produce biometric smart cards for them after verifying each beneficiary at the point of registration.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has launched the cards on 29 January 2015 that will capture fingerprints of the beneficiaries or their caregivers.