Keesing's customer onboarding solution about to hit the market

Keesing’s new solution, that comes as a web API and is part of the leading-edge AuthentiScan product suite, has been well received by its testers. According to their feedback, the AuthentiScan web API speeds up the enrolment process, and is user-friendly.

Accuracy of the ID document capturing process is important for both financial institutions (FIs) and their onboarding customers. This is further underlined by the results from the Ernst & Young’s (EY) 2018 Global Banking Outlook report, stating that FIs still deal with dropout rates of up to 80% when onboarding customers.

Keesing is finishing up the testing process. Since August 2019, customers and other interested parties have been participating in the company’s project for testing the beta version of Keesing’s biometric solution. The majority of Keesing’s testing group consisted of FIs.