Keesing Technologies, IoTech Lab partner to enhance global KYC platform

By integrating Keesing’s ID verification technology, IoTech Lab provides an extensive Know-Your-Customer checking platform. Keesing Technologies, an Amsterdam-based global identity verification provider, has teamed up with IoTech Lab, a Singapore-based software development powerhouse, to provide identity verification to IoTech Lab’s KYC (Know-Your-Customer) platform known as Solis.

Solis is a holistic and all-in-one KYC solution that performs extensive KYC checks, including ID document verification combined with facial recognition, risk-based approach rating analysis, and transaction monitoring.

The partnership with Keesing enables IoTech Lab’s clientele to boost their customer identification and onboarding processes, meet AML (anti-money laundering) compliance legislation, and detect fraud through the Solis platform.