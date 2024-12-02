Keesing Technologies goes live with customer onboarding solution

According to Fintech Finance, the solution comes as a web API and is part of the cutting-edge AuthentiScan product suite. Its goal is to helps organisations achieve regulatory compliance while facilitating their customers’ onboarding journey.

The AuthentiScan web API offers an identity-proofing system enabling financial institutions and other organisations to onboard new customers on-the-go, with no need for customers to deliver identity documents to a branch office. Keesing guarantees a secure customer identification process, as in its web API, the company combines its trusted ID document verification with biometric facial recognition and liveness detection functionalities.

Moreover, via the technology, the customers take a photo of their ID document and a selfie for facial comparison with the photo on the ID document. To ensure biological identifiers are from the proper user, liveness detection takes place through eye (blinking) and lip movement (smiling) analysis. After that, the ID document is verified against Keesing’s ID reference database, which comprises information of more than 6,000 ID documents from over 200 countries.