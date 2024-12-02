Keesing offers digital identity verification services for org to address COVID-19 pandemic

The company is a global identity verification provider, and by using its identity verification services organisations can screen and proof the identities of individuals remotely.

Keesing’s digital identity verification solutions, part of its AuthentiScan product suite, are suited for automated, remote identity proofing. AuthentiScan combines the company’s ID document verification technology with essential biometric checks to perform identity verifications. Organisations that need reference material for examining the authenticity of ID documents, can now similarly rely on the information available on Documentchecker without any restrictions.

Organisations that wish to be eligible for free access to Keesing’s identity verification are requested to apply via an online form on Keesing’s website www.keesingtechnologies.com.