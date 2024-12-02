KBC Bank Ireland selects Vasco for TouchID functionality

The move allows KBC Bank Ireland customers to use the TouchID functionality of their iPhones instead of a PIN code for transparent security. DIGIPASS for Apps is a software development kit (SDK) that allows mobile application developers to integrate advanced security solutions into their mobile applications. The solution includes two-factor authentication, electronic transaction signing, one-time passwords, device binding and many other features that strengthen security while improving user convenience.

Vasco is a global provider of two-factor authentication and digital signature solutions to financial institutions. Vasco also secures access to data and applications in enterprise environments, and provides tools for application developers to integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications.