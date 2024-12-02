KB Kookmin Bank secures its payment app with Trustonic

KB Kookmin Bank launched Liiv TalkTalk in July 2017 and it offers encrypted messaging for both consumers and businesses. The app provides financial services, such as P2P payment and pension, credit card and savings account enquiries, via interactive messaging.

KB Kookmin has used the Trustonic Application Protection (TAP) solution to protect personal and financial data by securing the private keys used to decode chat messages. The bank has also added TAP to the Liiv app to secure the authentication service, in particular through the secure storage of authentication data.

(TAP) solution encrypts and secures both the bank’s and end users’ data across the full range of Android and iOS devices.

Trustonic is a joint venture with a mission to protect people’s digital lives by enabling security on all smart connected devices and associated services and applications.