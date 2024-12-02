Kaspersky Labs rolls out KasperskyOS for embedded systems market

The company said that the OS has been developed especially for the telecoms and automotive industries as well as critical infrastructure and addresses the growing problem of security in the realms of IoT, SCADA and embedded systems.

It is based on a microkernel designed in-house, using established principles of separation kernel, reference monitor, multiple independent levels of security and flux advanced security kernel architecture.

Furthermore, the system is created to prevent the execution of undocumented functionality, as its design is very hard to implement in the environment of a conventional, general-purpose operating system.