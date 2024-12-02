Kaspersky Labs launches security startup online bootcamp

The Security Startup Challenge (SSC) follows the launch in January 2015 of another not-for-profit cyber security accelerator in London, dubbed CyLon.

Kaspersky points to CB Insights data which tracked a 36% increase in related financing in 2014, to a full year spend of USD 2.39BN, specifically covering internet monitoring and security, mobile security and management, and data and network security. The analyst company notes a further USD 141 million has been invested in those areas already in 2015.