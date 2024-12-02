Kaspersky Lab launches Kaspersky Total Security solution

The solution is the successor to Kaspersky PURE 3.0 Total Security and is designed to protect against cyber-threats and safeguard digital assets of the modern consumer.

In 2014, Kaspersky Lab and B2B International conducted the Consumer Security Risk survey to examine the security concerns and behaviors of the modern consumer. The results of the survey highlighted various security issues, including that 92% of participants trust their computers and smartphones with their sensitive information and personal data.

Kaspersky Lab currently operates in almost 200 countries and territories across the globe, providing security services for more than 300 million users worldwide.