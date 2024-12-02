Kaspersky Lab and WISeKey launch WISeID Kaspersky Lab Security application

The current edition locks personal data, such as account usernames and passwords, credit card numbers and access PINs into a secure personal data organizer, creating liable identities for online activity while the data remains protected in a secure cloud box. WISeID may also keep passwords in an encrypted box, generate hard-to-crack passwords and safely synchronizes data between computers and other devices on multiple platforms, using secure cloud storage. The encrypted box can be unlocked only with the user’s Master Password and/or defined pattern, additional protection being provided by the facial recognition authentication.

WISeID Kaspersky Lab Security with built-in Kaspersky Mobile Security SDK is also available for iPhone, iPad, Mac OSX, Android, Kindle and Windows.

Kaspersky Lab is a cybersecurity company founded in 1997, whose portfolio includes endpoint protection and a number of specialised security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats.

WISeKey a Swiss-based cyber security company which presides over physical infrastructures, mobile networks and the Web to ensure secure communications, exclusive relationships, protected identities and authenticated transactions.