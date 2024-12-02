Kasada raises USD 23 million

The funding round was led by new investor StepStone Group with participation from existing investors Ten Eleven Ventures, Main Sequence Ventures, Reinventure, Our Innovation Fund, and Turnbull & Partners.

StepStone Group officials state that Kasada has demonstrated impressive growth while expanding beyond Australia, with momentum among enterprise customers in the ecommerce, hospitality, travel, fintech, online gaming, and internet service industries.

Since its Series B funding in mid-2020, Kasada has grown its revenue by 230%, the company states, and now protects more than USD 20 billion in ecommerce annually and stops more than five billion monthly requests left undetected by legacy systems.

The company’s anti-bot solution is designed to provide protection by frustrating and striking back at attackers. It stops automated attacks in real time, before they are allowed to enter an organisation’s infrastructure. This is bolstered with data analysis and machine learning (ML) from billions of bot interactions, the company states.