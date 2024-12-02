Kani Payments receives ISO 27001 certification

ISO 27001 certification is an important step in Kani’s growth journey as it adds more clients worldwide. Its award-winning data-agnostic reporting and reconciliation platform can ingest data from any processor or source and can reconcile complex and contrasting multiple data sets in minutes. Kani Payments’ SaaS platform equips clients with enhanced and accelerated transaction reconciliation, payment and regulatory scheme reporting, merchant settlement, and customer fund safeguarding.











As its platform handles vast datasets comprising millions of transactions from a multitude of payment processors, data security is paramount. The globally recognised ISO 27001 certification gives clients of Kani Payments the assurance that their data is protected by the strong information security protocols.





Kani’s road to ISO 27001 certification

The ISO 27001 certification process involved extensive and rigorous assessments and audits of Kani Payments’ information security management systems and processes by Prescient Security, which looked at the company’s data security safeguards, risk management, and governance frameworks. Kani Payments was also required to show its ability to withstand and fend off cyberattacks, demonstrate competence in managing threats, and prove continuous and robust information confidentiality, integrity, and availability before being granted certification.

After passing all audits, Kani Payments was granted ISO 27001 certification covering customers' reconciliation and data reporting, development, maintenance, and support of the Kani software applications, business intelligence reporting, and fintech data consultancy. Following certification, Kani Payments will also undergo periodic internal audits and surveillance audits by external bodies to ensure that these stringent data security standards are consistently maintained.





Pioneering trust and simplicity in fintech solutions

Kani Payments has been built by industry experts to do the heavy lifting of making complex data simple and standardised, helping fintechs, banks, and payments companies alike to achieve effortless reconciliation and reporting, in addition to meeting scheme and industry regulations. To date, Kani Payments has reconciled more than EUR 24 billion in processed payments volume through its award-winning platform that can be used by start-ups and scale-ups across the fintech spectrum, and has forged relationships with companies including Sodexo, Transact Payments, Osper, IDT, Moorwand and Paysafe.

Officials from Kani Payments emphasised that since the company's establishment in 2018, a key focus has been helping clients achieve their regulatory and compliance goals. They are aware that clients rely on them with sensitive data, requiring constant vigilance due to evolving cybersecurity threats. With the recent certification, clients and partners can trust Kani Payments to maintain high global data protection standards. This ISO 27001 certification serves as a significant testament to their integrity and service reliability, bolstering their credibility as they expand globally.





Previous news from Kani Payments

In August 2023, Kani Payments has announced a partnership with API-powered digital carbon marketplace Earthchain. By enhancing its data reconciliation platform with Earthchain’s carbon-conscious business intelligence insights, Kani Payments will help its payments and fintech clients to tap into growing demand from consumers to track the climate impact of their purchases.

After announcing its acceptance onto the Mastercard Start Path Global programme in 2022, Kani Payments planned to build on this success throughout 2023 and beyond by bringing automation, accuracy, and compliance to payments reconciliation and reporting to fintechs, acquirers, and financial institutions worldwide.