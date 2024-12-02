Kani Payments partners CLOWD9 for data reporting

This collaboration aims to tackle the distinctive data standardization challenges encountered by banks and fintechs, promising to expedite CLOWD9's time to market and its handling of various data inflows from clients.

CLOWD9 serves a diverse clientele comprising traditional banks, neobanks, fintechs, and program managers across the UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions. Using microservice technologies and decentralized design, CLOWD9 facilitates processing worldwide with scalability on demand. The company offers tailored consumer and business card and payment solutions, supporting major payment networks like Visa, Mastercard, and Discover, and facilitating processor migrations from legacy systems.





Terms of the partnership

In its role as an issuer processor, CLOWD9 will utilize Kani Payments' SaaS platform to streamline the ingestion and standardization of transaction data, including authorization and settlement data from payment schemes. This collaboration aims to expedite reporting for CLOWD9's clients across the payments value chain. Additionally, CLOWD9 will provide enhanced data customization and visualization through the Kani Payments portal dashboard, empowering clients to analyze data according to their specific requirements.

Representatives of CLOWD9 emphasized the significance of accurate data reporting for issuers and fintech ecosystem players, highlighting the time-saving benefits of Kani Payments' technology. Furthermore, they underscored the value proposition of the partnership, focusing on the customization and acceleration of reconciliations with standardized data.

Kani Payments representatives expresses excitement about the partnership's potential to deliver transformative benefits for CLOWD9 and its customers, emphasizing operational improvements and compliance assurance.





Certifications and history

In May 2023, CLOWD9 achieved B Corp certification, reflecting its commitment to social and environmental responsibility. Emily Utton reaffirms CLOWD9's dedication to partnering with innovative and sustainable companies like Kani Payments.

Kani Payments, founded in 2018 in Newcastle, UK, specializes in transaction reconciliation and reporting to simplify operations for financial services businesses. Recognized for its achievements by industry bodies and programs, Kani serves a diverse clientele, including fintechs, challenger banks, established banks, and electronic money issuers.

CLOWD9 is a cloud-native, decentralized payments processing platform catering to traditional banks, neobanks, and fintechs globally. Established in the UK, CLOWD9's platform architecture enables rapid scaling and servicing of regional payment preferences across various channels, including cards, bank transfers, QR codes, biometrics, and cryptocurrency.