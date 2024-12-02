kakaobank implements whiteCryption solution to protect mobile banking apps

One of the major shareholders of kakaobank is Kakao Corporation, a Korea-basedmobile messaging app provider with over 42 million users. With internet banking traffic flowing through its apps, kakaobank decided to use an app protection technology available to protect the software from hacking. kakaobank will use whiteCryption’s Secure Key Box product to protect cryptographic keys and keep personal data secure and private.

whiteCryption’s application shielding solutions are also used to protect software in cars, medical instruments and consumer apps. The products can protect any software system running in a hostile environment and is especially developed for mobile and IoT devices.

