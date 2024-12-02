The new features include a centralized chargeback approval system, advanced automation, and multilingual dispute management, all designed to simplify the process and reduce administrative burdens for businesses.

Previously, merchants had to manage chargebacks across various Payment Service Providers (PSPs), leading to fragmented workflows. Justt’s centralized platform now allows businesses to approve chargebacks through a unified interface, improving efficiency and decision-making. Merchants can manage workflows in real time, ensuring quicker dispute resolution.

The updated platform also introduces advanced automation, allowing merchants to create custom rules for recurring disputes. This feature is designed to handle routine cases, freeing up resources for more complex disputes. Justt’s AI technology optimizes the process by automatically identifying predictable chargebacks and applying predefined rules to speed up resolutions.













To further assist global merchants, Justt now offers multilingual dispute management, which automatically translates dispute evidence for better accuracy and relevance. This feature ensures that language barriers do not hinder cross-border chargeback resolutions, offering a more localized and effective approach.





About the company

Justt’s platform integrates with over 40 major PSPs, including Stripe, PayPal, and American Express, allowing merchants to access chargeback data in one place. This integration streamlines the dispute process and provides real-time insights for businesses to manage their chargebacks more efficiently.

Founded in 2020, Justt focuses on leveraging AI technology to help merchants manage and resolve chargebacks, enabling them to recover lost revenue by providing evidence and defense against illegitimate chargebacks.