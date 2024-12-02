Justt raises USD 30 mln to expand and enhance AI platform

This round brings the total funding raised by the company to USD 100 million. The funds will be used to support Justt’s global expansion, further development of its artificial intelligence (AI) technology, and advancement toward profitability, which the company aims to achieve by 2027.

Founded in 2020, Justt specializes in AI-driven chargeback management. The company’s platform analyzes over 500 data points from multiple sources to create tailored responses for payment disputes. This technology helps merchants recover lost revenue, streamline the dispute process, and enhance operational efficiency. Justt’s scalable solution is designed to cater to merchants of all sizes and is seen as an alternative to traditional, template-based chargeback solutions.













The latest funding will help Justt enhance its AI-driven platform, which continuously improves through machine learning and data analysis. The platform aims to optimize dispute win rates over time, providing businesses with a dynamic tool to manage the growing complexity of payment disputes. Justt’s AI system also adapts to new challenges, helping merchants reduce the impact of chargebacks on their bottom line.

Since its Series B funding round in 2021, Justt has demonstrated significant growth, with revenue tripling in 2023 and continuing to grow more than twofold in 2024. The company has expanded its operations and nearly doubled the chargeback volume it manages from the previous year, reflecting growing adoption of its platform.

Merchants who transitioned to Justt have reported recovering nearly twice as much revenue on average compared to other chargeback solutions. This growth is attributed to the platform’s ability to scale and deliver results through advanced machine learning.

Always looking to scale

As part of its global expansion, Justt opened offices in New York and London in 2024. These offices complement the company’s research and development hub in Tel Aviv and reflect a strategic effort to serve clients in North America, the UK, and EMEA regions. Justt plans to continue expanding into high-growth markets, particularly in LATAM and APAC.

The company’s leadership attributes its success to its ability to scale with clients while maintaining quality and delivering consistent results. The new funding will support these efforts, driving technological advancements, strengthening its position in key markets, and furthering its mission to transform chargeback management for merchants worldwide.

Justt’s AI-powered platform is positioned as a unique solution in the chargeback management industry. Unlike traditional systems, it tailors responses for each case and continuously improves its performance over time, offering a more dynamic and effective approach to handling payment disputes.