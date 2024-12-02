Justt partners with Forter





Through this collaboration and integration, both companies can use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to automate chargebacks, one of the most manual processes of digital commerce. Their objective is to improve win rates and recover lost revenue.











The partnership’s offering

Justt and Forter aim to provide clients with a strong, streamlined solution for all types of chargebacks, including:

The ability to automate end-to-end dispute response processes, by removing manual constraints and improving dispute and recovery rates;

Enhanced resolution performance due to Forter-specific insights from its network of online retailers;

Representment letters that are customised and tested considering the reason code and bank preferences, using AI and machine learning;

Complete visibility into all chargebacks, regardless of processors, in one central solution to view, manage, dispute, and track performance.

By implementing Justt and Forter's solution, clients have the ability to focus on developing their revenue and reducing losses by reducing the manual effort associated with chargebacks. According to officials, the partnership aims to help merchants optimise their chargeback process while enhancing recovery rates and retrieving more lost revenue. Both companies want to develop technologies that address ecommerce merchants' needs for a post-transaction solution that combats friendly fraud and illegitimate chargebacks.





More information about Justt





Justt’s main objective is to help online merchants navigate the complex and costly system for credit card disputes. The company provides smart technology and in-house expertise, as well as a proprietary AI that extracts evidence for merchants to build their defence.Justt entered several partnerships in recent months, including one with FinMont , a Global Payment Orchestration Platform, to automate chargeback disputes. Justt’s AI solution helps FinMont in handling chargeback disputes to amplify its global payment ecosystem.Back in June 2023, Justt launched a suite of ML-powered capabilities developed to improve the way merchants navigate the landscape of chargeback management. The features aim to increase merchant visibility and control over the process, shifting the paradigm of chargeback management from a reactive to a proactive strategy.

