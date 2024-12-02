Justt launches Optimus to prevent chargeback fraud

Justt uses human expertise and smart tools to automate chargeback disputes, creating a tailored solution that gathers and submits evidence on behalf of merchants. Now, Optimus gives merchants full visibility, enabling them to track disputes across their lifecycle as the company manages them from initial dispute to final conclusion.

According to the press release, many merchants still rely on customer support teams to manage chargeback processes, leaving their disputes in the hands of non-experts and making it hard to effectively track dispute success rates. Optimus allows merchants to stop guessing and is equipped with monthly performance data. Merchants can make more data-driven decisions to optimise chargeback mitigation and reduce revenue losses.

The solution also offers a search-and-filter console, allowing merchants to zoom in on a single payment, or to analyse a group of chargebacks from their global dataset. The result is real-time intelligence on both aggregate and individual-chargeback levels, enabling teams across the organisation to make decisions that impact merchants' bottom line.