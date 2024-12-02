Juni, TruNarrative join forces for onboarding and compliance solutions

As per the agreement, the UK-based regtech will orchestrate business verification and financial crime prevention for the start-up banking platform. At the same time, TruNarrative will deliver Juni the latest compliance and onboarding technology, providing the capability to successfully onboard and monitor their individual and business clients.

Via the TruNarrative platform, Juni will be enabled to compliantly bring their services to market. Their tech is trusted around the globe across a range of industries, including; banking, lending, ecommerce, and payment services for customer onboarding, robust compliance, and financial crime prevention. The companies’ partnership will deliver full access to the TruNarrative solution and its capabilities for client onboarding, identity verification, Pep’s, sanctions, adverse media monitoring, and ongoing risk monitoring of individual and business customers.

In addition, TruNarrative will deliver checks and ongoing monitoring against corporate entities, their directors and associated third parties, giving Juni a single customer view when onboarding customers and making compliance decisions. Juni will also have access to a full case management system for manual reviews and referrals, a natural language rule builder allowing for rapid strategy changes, and a comprehensive audit trail with instant recall of all data for regulatory purposes.