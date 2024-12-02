With the goal to safeguard its customers and protect the business from suspicious partnerships, Juni started to look for new ways how to utilise technology for active client due diligence. This is where iDenfy came across as a good match. With the Business Verification platform, Juni has digitised its workflow further to maintain an effective compliance programme and ease the pressure off of its compliance officers’ shoulders.

Juni claims that fighting financial crime and creating a secure environment for its customers is the main priority. The fintech company carries a vision to become the number one financial companion for ecommerce entrepreneurs. Juni’s team created an all-in-one automated platform to help its customers grow their business faster. According to Juni, the goal is to be as effective as possible at reducing the risk of money laundering, fraud, or terrorist financing, without causing any disruption to its users.

As part of Juni’s KYB process, the fintech now uses iDenfy’s Business Verification platform to screen its user population for suspicious activity regularly. iDenfy claims to have created a smart system that helps decrease the time spent on compliance operations.

The new Business Verification Services allow Juni’s team to set their own rules on iDenfy’s platform to perform AML checks easier. There, iDenfy provides all of the needed compliance information, making it easy for Juni’s team to track the reports, documents, comments, and overall activity history in one dashboard.

iDenfy is also responsible for onboarding Juni’s customers through its remote identity verification. According to Juni, iDenfy is one of the few players in the market that provides both ID verification and KYB tools, and this factor impacted their decision to partner with iDenfy.