JumpCloud integrates ConnectWise's technology





The ConnectWise integration, coming in early 2022, is part of JumpCloud’s broader investment to the 1,300 MSP partners that use the JumpCloud Directory Platform to secure clients’ identities and devices to enable identity and access management (IAM), unified endpoint management (UEM), mobile device management (MDM), Zero Trust conditional access, single-sign on (SSO) services, and more.

The ConnectWise integration will simplify administrative tasks by automating account management between ConnectWise Manage and JumpCloud accounts, enabling an automated process for client billing that reduces the time needed to update ConnectWise information while increasing the service provider’s confidence in the accuracy of billable items.