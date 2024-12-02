Jumio's identity verification tech integrated into 4Stop's KYC orchestration hub

As part of the agreement, Jumio’s identity verification service, with certified liveliness detection, has been integrated into the 4Stop data hub. The partnership supports 4Stop’s vision to remove the cumbersome process, frustration, and drain on development resources of managing ongoing KYC data services many businesses experience when supporting regulatory obligations and defending against online fraud. It also facilitates access to document identity verification to support PSD2 and SCA.

4Stop’s KYC data-driven orchestration hub has been designed to offer simplistic platform experience, especially when it comes to enabling KYC, as businesses can simply select which KYC solution they want, where they want it in their customer journey, and their targeted geographies. Via the collaboration with Jumio, 4Stop clients can integrate Jumio’s identity verification tech with one click, configure KYC cascading verification logic, and manage their risk-based models and SCA obligations to verify customer’s real-world identities.