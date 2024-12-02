Jumio upgrades its KYX Platform

The solution unifies a set of risk and fraud detection capabilities to address identity proofing, compliance verifications and AML use cases. Jumio is thus expanding its platform capabilities for business customers. The KYX Platform will provide multi-layered, end-to-end risk detection with flexible workflows, increasing visibility by showing a holistic view of the consumer identity and any underlying risk.

The Jumio KYX Platform helps its customers to orchestrate the controls and assurances needed to know and trust their end users, through a single API layer powered by AI and automation.

With the addition of an orchestration layer, Jumio’s platform uses its identity verification technology to address the theft of personally identifiable information (PII). The engine behind the platform allows enterprises to create custom risk and fraud workflows using a no-code interface and presents a unified risk score to provide a single outcome across multiple risk checks.







