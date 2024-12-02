Jumio upgrades its identity verification product

hen verifying an identity, in addition to conducting a liveness check to ensure a real person is holding the device, Jumio will require users to follow an icon on the mobile device screen with their eyes as it moves in a random pattern. This technology will be available to all Netverify users, including banking institutions, sharing economy providers, online gaming and travel companies.

With this upgrade, Jumio seeks to combat fraud and help businesses to meet Know Your Customer requirements. In doing so, the company took a hybrid approach to verification that incorporates checking ID (government-issued documents), identity (biometrics and eyeball tracking), and documents (bank statements, utility bills etc.).