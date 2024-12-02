Jumio to provide ID verification for Plynk in Europe

Jumio’s Netverify solution will be used to verify frequent customers who are loading money from their debit and credit cards to their Plynk payment accounts. The verification can be completed in less than a minute and does not require users to leave the app.

The mobile payments application must verify its users in order to comply with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) legislation and Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements. According to Jumio, its Netverify solution has the ability to process identity documents from over 200 countries. This will also help Plynk to expand into the Spanish and Portuguese markets.

The product incorporates three core pillars: ID Verification, Identity Verification and Document Verification, and uses advanced technology such as AI, machine learning, eyeball tracking and Intelligent Process Automation to establish the real-world identity of the consumer.

