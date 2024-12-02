Jumio to provide AML and KYC services to Krypto Commerce

Krypto Commerce will use Jumio’s NetVerify to validate applicant identities for its new PoolMiner’s card, an online-only prepaid debit card for cryptocurrencies. The PoolMiners Card is a prepaid debit card that uses crypto-currencies in place of dollars, pounds and euros.

This new card is further proof of how cryptocurrencies are moving into mainstream finance and commerce. The PoolMiners Card is an online only product, with no physical branches, where IDs can be checked prior to opening an account.

The new card is available to users in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, South America, Russia, and will soon be open to US users. New applicants scan their passport then answer a few questions to confirm their identity.

Jumio is a company which delivers digital ID verification, enabling businesses to reduce fraud, using computer vision technology to verify credentials.