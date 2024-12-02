Jumio to enable biometric-based identity proofing services for Microsoft Azure Active Directory

According to the press release, Azure Active Directory B2C is a customer identity access management solution. The integration equips Azure Active Directory B2C customers with an intuitive and biometric means of identity proofing new customers before issuing them login credentials. This integration streamlines new account onboarding, simplifies KYC and AML compliance, and deters online fraud on a global scale.

Moreover, ensuring that an online user has been verified, up front, with biometrics reduces the friction usually associated with account creation. All of this makes it easier for consumers to create accounts online and for enterprises to centralise the collection of user profile and preference information, and capture detailed analytics about sign-in behaviour and sign-up conversion.

Furthermore, Jumio establishes digital identity by requiring the user to capture a picture of a government-issued ID and a corroborating selfie with their webcam or smartphone. Requiring a government-issued ID (like a driver’s license) establishes a powerful trust anchor that carries over into the future for all subsequent authentication events. This trust anchor is fortified with biometrics (matching the face in the selfie to the picture on the ID) and certified liveness detection ensures the person providing that credential is physically present.