Jumio secures USD 150 mln from Great Hill Partners





The investment will help Jumio devoting additional resources to automate its identity verification solutions, expand the breadth of the Jumio KYX Platform, and grow its suite of AML compliance services. Jumio brings its document-centric identity approach to blue-chip companies across the telehealth, financial services, online gaming, and social media spaces.

In September 2020, Jumio launched the KYX Platform, which combines data from a variety of sources to build a digital profile of online users. Later that month, Jumio acquired the AML platform from Beam Solutions, a startup focused on transaction monitoring, case management and KYC.